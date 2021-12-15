BREAKING: Kiyaunta Goodwin signs with Kentucky

All the speculation can finally end.

Rivals100 offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has officially signed with Kentucky. It took two postponements and he didn't make his choice until he hopped on a plane out of Texas and returned to Aspirations Gym in Louisville, but Goodwin is still on board and signed up for UK.

Goodwin hopped on board with the Wildcats relatively early in the process and while he was always planning to take his official visits it never seemed like there was any drama, at least until late in the process.

Goodwin did not decommit from Kentucky but said he had a final decision to make down the stretch.

He eventually narrowed his options to Kentucky and Michigan State, with Mark Stoops and Mel Tucker's coaching staffs making him a huge priority.

Ranked the No. 30 player overall in the nation, the No. 1 player in Indiana, and the four offensive tackle in the nation, Goodwin was coveted for his tremendous physical attributes and size.

While Kentucky has many recruiting situations to watch today, no doubt Goodwin was the biggest. At his announcement Goodwin said his relationship with the coaching staff was the biggest factor in his decision.