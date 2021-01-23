BREAKING: Kentucky starts 2022 class with a bang
Kentucky got its 2022 recruiting class started in a big way on Saturday, just before the basketball team was set to take on LSU.Four-star Belleville, Mich., athlete Jeremiah Caldwell popped for the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news