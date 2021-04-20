CatsIllustrated - BREAKING: Kentucky lands commitment from TE Josh Kattus

Kentucky's recruiting hot streak continued on Tuesday with another commitment.

It's two in a row for Vince Marrow, who just recently successfully recruited and landed a commitment from Rivals100 offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin.

This time it's Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller tight end Josh Kattus deciding in favor of the Wildcats.

Kattus informed Cats Illustrated of his commitment at the start of the week. The 6'4, 240-pound prospect is a three-star (5.6 RR) prospect according to Rivals.com and he's ranked the No. 26 player in the Buckeye State.

Cincinnati, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Illinois, and Northwestern were among the other schools that offered and pursued Kattus.

Kattus carries a 4.0 grade point average and also plays basketball for Moeller.

He will be the second Moeller tight end on Kentucky's roster beginning in 2022, joining Brenden Bates, who attended the high school years ago. Bates would be a redshirt senior when Kattus is slated to arrive, although he would have two years of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA's ruling on an extra season for players due to COVID-19.

Tight end seems to be a big priority for Kentucky in the 2022 recruiting cycle with Justin Rigg leaving the program after the 2021 season and then Keaton Upshaw and Bates following shortly after that.

The Wildcats landed a 2021 signature from Bowling Green prospect Jordan Dingle in last year's recruiting cycle.

Kentucky was No. 10 in the Rivals rankings going into Tuesday and Kattus' commitment moves the 'Cats up one more spot.

Cats Illustrated's Impact Analysis

Kentucky is likely to take two tight ends from the 2022 class so it was important to get Kattus on board fairly early. He has been one of the tight ends Kentucky has been most enamored with. The Wildcats could take one more conventional tight end and a hybrid. Kattus would probably qualify as the former and he comes from a school with a strong tradition of producing tight ends and college football players who arrive on campus well-coached and ready to go.