BREAKING: Georgia football star commits to the Wildcats
Kentucky landed a commitment from one of the top athletes in Georgia on Wednesday.6-foot, 176-pound receiver prospect Chauncey Magwood announced his commitment to Kentucky on Twitter this afternoon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news