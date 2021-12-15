BREAKING: Four-star ATH Kobi Albert is a Wildcat

Months ago when four-star Fairfield, Ala., athlete Kobi Albert committed to Auburn it appeared that the Wildcats would have to move on to other options.

Jon Sumrall didn't move on, even after he was named the head coach of the Troy football program. After Albert's commitment to Auburn he continued to hear from Kentucky. Though he had already visited Lexington in the summer and was committed to the Tigers, Albert officially visited Kentucky on the last week before the dead period and early signings.

UK's Frank Buffano also played a big role down the stretch through the official visit.

While Albert is slotted for defense at Kentucky there's a possibility he could play offense. It has been well documented at Cats Illustrated that the offensive staff is enamored with the 6'0, 180-pound prospect.

Albert is ranked the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 20 safety in the 2022 class nationally according to Rivals.com. He becomes one of the highest-rated players that Kentucky has ever signed from the state of Alabama.