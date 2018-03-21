Kentucky's football coaches have sent out a batch of new offers this week. Cats Illustrated is rounding them up and breaking them down.

Ojulari has close to a dozen offers and there's no lack of quality. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee and TCU are among the schools that have offered the quick, athletic weakside defensive end prospect. At this point simply getting a visit has to be the task of UK's task with so much early competition and the long, difficult fight ahead.

Miller, ranked the No. 64 offensive tackle in the class, is currently just outside the top 25 prospects in North Carolina but could be due for a rise. Coaches seem to like him. The 6-foot-6 tackle has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Miller is lean for his frame but seems to be packing on good pounds and moving his body in the right direction.

Martin is of special interest to Kentucky's recruiting efforts not only because he's one of the better athletes in the Deep South, but because he attempts Wetumpka High School in Alabama. That same school is home to running back Kavosiey Smoke, a 2018 prospect who signed with Kentucky earlier this year. Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss and Tennessee are among Martin's other Power Five offers. Martin's versatility will play a big role in his recruitment and whatever decision he makes. He plays quarterback for his high school team and Kentucky and most others are unlikely to recruit him to play that position. However, Georgia Tech has landed multiple Wetumpka quarterbacks in the past and the Yellow Jackets might offer him that option.

Although Torrence isn't yet ranked it seems like a no-brainer that he's in line to change that soon, with offers from Alabama, Florida, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Penn State and Syracuse. Torrence has made the rounds in the past, visiting Alabama multiple times last year. He had 89 tackles last year as one of the more productive safeties in the Peach State.

JUCO offers often come later in the process but Kentucky's offer to Williams makes sense considering the Wildcats will likely be looking for an instant impact linebacker or two, given the mass departures facing the unit after the 2018 season. Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama are among the other schools that have verbally offered the Northeast Mississippi C.C. prospect. Williams has been clocked at 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash, even with his 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame.