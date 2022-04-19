Breaking down UK's latest scholarship offers
Kentucky hasn't extended many offers over the past couple of weeks but there are a few new football recruiting targets to catch everyone up to speed on.Here's a rundown of the players who have been...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news