Breaking down UK's latest football offers (3/9)
Kentucky's football coaches have been sending out some interesting offers recently.From west coast prospects to new Deep South targets, the Cats' recent recruiting work is a result of prospects tak...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news