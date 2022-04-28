Breaking down UK's latest football offers
Sometimes Kentucky's coaches go a couple of weeks without sending out many new offers. That certainly has not been the case lately.With the spring evaluation period ongoing coaches have been out on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news