Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 09:19:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down UK's latest football offers (2/15)

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Even more offers have gone out from Kentucky's football coaches in recent days so we've got more to report for those interested in keeping up with the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}