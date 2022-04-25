Breaking Down UK's Latest Football Offers
Over the last week a lot of new football offers have gone out from coaches at the University of Kentucky.Many of those new offers were extended by recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, to younger pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news