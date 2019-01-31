Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 06:28:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down UK's latest football offers (1/31)

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

With coaches still on the road, even as the 2019 class is winding down players from later classes are still coming into focus.Cats Illustrated catches you up to speed on the latest offers that have...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}