CatsIllustrated - Breaking down the S&C moves

On Wednesday, Cats Illustrated listed all the weight changes for Kentucky football players based on the program's updated roster which is available online.

Now let's take a look at the biggest belt line movers and what it could mean for Kentucky moving forward.

Edge J.J. Weaver: -10 to 231

No detailed explanation for how Weaver dropped some weight is required. Kentucky's emerging defensive star on the edge is down ten pounds because of his ACL tear. It's good news that he's only down ten pounds. Given that there's some talk that Weaver is well ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, that could make it easier for him to come back as quickly as possible.

CB Carrington Valentine: -12 to 188

Maybe in hindsight we should have made more of the fact that a true freshman cornerback in the SEC was at 200 pounds and seemed to carry it so well. That's just part of what made Valentine intriguing as a young prospect. For someone Valentine's height, 188 just seems like a more natural physique that should allow him to be lighter on his feet.

Edge Jordan Wright: -8 to 225

When you're talking about eight pounds then you're on the cusp of wondering whether the offseason change is significant or whether it will be wiped out in the months ahead. But going into his senior season, a change like that for an outside linebacker seems worth mentioning. Especially when you take into account KD McDaniel's change (more on that in a minute), could it speak to an offseason positional focus for Brad White?

S Joel Williams: +9 to 213

This could get interesting. Kentucky needs some depth at linebacker and Williams has long been recognized as a head-hunting safety. Going into his second year with the Wildcats, 213 pounds on Williams should be enough to prompt some to wonder if he could move up closer to the box. Given UK's enviable depth situation at safety the question becomes even more interesting.

Edge K.D. McDaniel: -25 to 225

Cats Illustrated has been hearing for months that it's going to be a big offseason for McDaniel. The edge defender has a prime opportunity to step up and seize a starting position. But he has to put it all together. Dropping 25 pounds as one of the big movers going into the spring makes it seem like McDaniel had that change in mind. Perhaps it gives him a little extra juice coming around the edge. Brad White has talked about the need for massive improvements in Kentucky's pass rush.

DL Marquan McCall: -22 to 357

Nobody is going to mistake McCall for an undersized nose. He'll never be that. Although he is still one of the bigger players in the Southeastern Conference, last year McCall wasn't far off from 400 pounds. The reasoning seems obvious: Quinton Bohanna is gone, so McCall will have the opportunity to play a lot more than in the past. The really good news is McCall stepped up to the plate when he had the opportunity to start and play more with Bohanna out last year. Carrying less weight was and is essential if McCall is to pull that extra duty for an entire season.

DL Justin Rogers: -8 to 328

This move isn't as significant as Paschal's weight gain or McCall's weight loss, but it's the first movement we've seen from Rogers at Kentucky. Thus, it's noteworthy that he's already moving toward a leaner version of himself in UK's S&C program, as opposed to becoming the super sized nose that Kentucky has had with Bohanna and McCall. That's a minor difference but he's still big enough to present a big wide body inside.

OL Austin Dotson: +8 to 321

Given that Kentucky's offensive line is probably going to be need to be more mobile and especially agile in the new blocking scheme with Liam Coen and Eric Wolford, it is perhaps surprising that Dotson moved up. He was already recognized as the road grader option at guard compared to the more athletic Horsey. It will be interesting to see how well Dotson carries that weight or if it takes his ability to blow open holes in an outside zone scheme even more impressive.

OL Darian Kinnard: -7 to 338

With the expected move from right tackle to left tackle and thus the new responsibility of protecting the blindside of whoever wins the starting quarterback position it makes sense that Kinnard would shed a little excess weight. That change is relevant to his new role in the offense. This is a contract year for Kinnard, who could have come out last year, so expect him to be locked in and focused leading up to the 2021 season.

OL Josh Jones: -31 to 305

This is perhaps one of the most interesting changes on the roster just because Jones is only in his second year with the 'Cats and we haven't heard much about him. In fact, this change is perhaps the biggest and most newsworthy item for him since he arrived at Kentucky. It speaks to a real, concerted effort to transform his body on the scale of a Nick Lewis, for example. It certainly can't hurt his mobility.

OL Eli Cox: +8 to 301

For Cox to really be a factor on the interior in the SEC he needed to push or exceed 300 pounds, ideally, and he has achieved that. Given where he started out that's an impressive S&C accomplishment.

OL Jake Pope: +10 to 301

Pope has been one of the leaner offensive linemen on Kentucky's roster ever since he arrived several years ago. He was coveted as a high school recruit for his measurables and athletic potential, with the understanding that he needed an extra development year. Pope is never going to be a hulking wide bodied tackle but this is requisite weight in the Southeastern Conference and a sign that the process is moving along.

OL Jeremy Flax: -18 to 338

It was probably a surprise to many outside the football offices in UK that Flax was 356 last year, which was much more than his listed weight on recruiting websites. He's well-regarded as a prospect who could factor heavily into the depth chart over the next two or three years and this weight-shedding probably needed to occur. Flax could be in the mix for a starting position and it would have probably been a setback to those chances if he didn't show the kind of losses he did early this offseason.

OL Nick Lewis: -18 to 302

Lewis deserves a prize for the most transformed body in Kentucky's football program over the last several years. He arrived at 6'9 and close to 400 pounds and has lost an enormous amount of weight. It's hard to believe that along with Pope and maybe one or two others is one of the leanest offensive linemen in the program.

TE Brenden Bates: +11 to 259

This is a significant change for Bates, who was a third string tight end last season but also someone the coaches are very confident with on the field. Liam Coen has said he likes all three tight ends, which includes Bates, and he should be a much more physical presence when his number is called. Not that he wasn't before.

WR Tae Tae Crumes: -10 to 182

On the whole Kentucky's receivers tended to lose weight rather than gain it, so that leads one to wonder if Jovon Bouknight's message was that getting a little lighter on their feet was essential to improve the group's athleticism and play-making ability on routes and with the ball. Crumes can really fly so it will be interesting to see if he's even faster carrying so much less.

DL Tre'vonn Rybka: -9 to 301

Dating back to last year Cats Illustrated had heard that Rybka needed to shed a little baby fat. That appears to be happening and it's a good sign for a player who will play tackle or end rather than nose.

DL Sam Anaele: -10 to 265

This is tough to interpret. Anaele arrived at Kentucky recruited to be an oversized Jack linebacker, although there was plenty of speculation that he could eventually be better suited to the defensive line. The weight loss for Anaele could be attributed to working toward the plan of playing smaller at linebacker. Or, the staff could judge his current 265 to also be sufficient for defensive line. Don't be surprised if Anaele starts building himself back up with weight gains now that he's on the line of scrimmage.

DL Josaih Hayes: -9 to 305

See: Rybka. What was said there also applies here, and it's significant because Kentucky needs those 2020 defensive line signees to make an impact this season.

DL Isaiah Gibson: +17 to 319

While everyone has been talking about that 2020 signing class, Gibson — one year older than those players — has put himself in a position to have a big say about the success of the defensive line now and in the years to come. Gibson has gained a lot of weight since he's been at Kentucky, going from someone who may have at one point appeared slightly undersized to now a massive presence who could be tough to move.