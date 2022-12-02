In the last week seven Kentucky players have gone into the portal and all are skill players on offense.

None of the losses were entirely unexpected, but this year more than previous years, SEC-caliber contributors are leaving the program because of changes in the sport's landscape that are more conducive to playing time concerns and changes in scenery.

Here's a list of the losses to date and what the impact is for UK.

RB Rahsaan Lewis

The son of Ray Lewis, a 5'11, 187-pound senior walk-on with the Wildcats, was close to being a regular part of the rotation this year. In fact, after Barion Brown, Dane Key, and Tayvion Robinson he was probably as involved as much as any other receivers for Kentucky this year. Lewis played 87 snaps (66 on offense) with 62 of those coming in the slot and six out wide. Two of his three most active games in terms of snaps played came the last two weeks of the regular season.

RB Kavosiey Smoke

Smoke is the most productive college player who has entered the portal from Kentucky. Throughout his career for the Wildcats, Smoke has been a valuable backup who has rushed for more than 1,500 yards with 13 touchdowns. Kentucky has seen a number of running backs leave the program in the last year and with another big overhaul of the position room and a new position coach coming in this was not a surprise. It will be a new era in the UK backfield with no Chris Rodriguez and no Smoke.

WR Chauncey Magwood

Recruited by Jon Sumrall out of Georgia a couple of years ago, Magwood did carve out a role for himself at Kentucky. He isn't the athlete that Kentucky's top receivers have been, but he has good hands and knows the offense inside and out, qualities that will keep him on the field somewhere at the FBS level. Magwood played 187 snaps this year, including more than 150 on offense. He was one of Kentucky's most versatile receivers logging 46 snaps in the slot and 107 snaps spread wide. He had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown this year. What losing Magwood means is Kentucky will be without a really reliable utility option could be moved around, so it's not an insignificant departure.

WR Chris Lewis

Reeling in a commitment from a four-star wide receiver from Alabama two recruiting cycles ago was a really big deal for Sumrall. Lewis played in the AL/MS All-Star game. He scored his first collegiate touchdown this year on one of his two receptions for 22 yards. A bigger receiver, Lewis was known for making contested catches and stretching the field as a high school receiver and he was someone Kentucky's coaches seemed to think was on the cusp of playing more going into this season. His departure means Kentucky's receiver room loses one of it's bigger, more imposing targets.

WR Tae Crumes

The 6'1, 187-pound former Butler receiver was recruited as a potential big play threat who could take the top off a defense during a time when Kentucky was having a hard time recruiting quarterbacks and receivers. He wasn't able to crack into the rotation but has been a part of an SEC program for a long time and you have to believe that selling that big play ability is what he'll be telling coaches who might recruit him.

WR DeMarcus Harris

It's slightly surprising that Harris didn't play more this year since Kentucky was very young on offense in some spots. He had four receptions for 90 yards this year. He played 111 snaps and was someone the coaches could move around (19 slot, 50 wide). Last year in 2021 he had 10 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown with the score coming against Mississippi State. He doesn't have the size or the explosiveness of some of Kentucky's other receivers, but is reliable and has a feel for the game. His departure means that Kentucky will be without an older receiver who could play multiple spots. They're substituting some of these players out for youth, which might mean they will be talented but there will be a little less experience.

TE Keaton Upshaw

Before an injury that kept Upshaw out of the 2021 season he was regarded as a matchup problem and one who needed to be targeted more in the passing game. He had 16 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns back in 2020 and there was a question as to how much rust he would be shaking off this year. Upshaw had four receptions for 50 yards in a very crowded receiver room. UK returns a couple of major contributors at tight end.



