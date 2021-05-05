 CatsIllustrated - BREAKING: CJ Fredrick transferring to Kentucky
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 15:06:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

BREAKING: CJ Fredrick transferring to Kentucky

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

John Calipari has made another splash offseason move.

In the year of the transfer portal perhaps no coach has had more success than Calipari. West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Davidson's Kellan Grady are both joining the 'Cats on the court for the 2020-21 season.

Now Kentucky has added the most prolific shooter available in the 2021 transfer class.

That's Iowa transfer and Park Hills, Ky., native CJ Fredrick, once a three-star recruit from the Class of 2018 who has proven himself as a dead-eye shooter at the high-major level.

Fredrick announced his transfer intentions today.

He averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game at Iowa during the 2020-21 season after scoring 10.2 points and dishing out 2.8 assists per game as a freshman in the 2019-20 season.

The reason Fredrick has been appealing as a hot portal commodity is his outside shooting. He shot 47.4% from three-point range as a sophomore, one year after shooting 46.1% from outside the arc as a freshman.

Fredrick had the 13th-best three-point shooting percentage among all players in Division I basketball last year.

Kentucky must still be on the lookout for one or even two players who are capable of playing point guard but between Fredrick, Grady, Dontaie Allen, and potentially Davion Mintz — who will enter the draft but will not hire an agent — Calipari may have already assembled one of the more dangerous three-point shooting teams in college basketball.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9icmVha2luZy1jai1mcmVkcmljay10cmFuc2ZlcnJpbmctdG8t a2VudHVja3kiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGa2VudHVja3kucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZi cmVha2luZy1jai1mcmVkcmljay10cmFuc2ZlcnJpbmctdG8ta2VudHVja3km YzU9MjAyMjczMzEwNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=