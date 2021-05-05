CatsIllustrated - BREAKING: CJ Fredrick transferring to Kentucky

John Calipari has made another splash offseason move.

In the year of the transfer portal perhaps no coach has had more success than Calipari. West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Davidson's Kellan Grady are both joining the 'Cats on the court for the 2020-21 season.

Now Kentucky has added the most prolific shooter available in the 2021 transfer class.

That's Iowa transfer and Park Hills, Ky., native CJ Fredrick, once a three-star recruit from the Class of 2018 who has proven himself as a dead-eye shooter at the high-major level.

Fredrick announced his transfer intentions today.

He averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game at Iowa during the 2020-21 season after scoring 10.2 points and dishing out 2.8 assists per game as a freshman in the 2019-20 season.

The reason Fredrick has been appealing as a hot portal commodity is his outside shooting. He shot 47.4% from three-point range as a sophomore, one year after shooting 46.1% from outside the arc as a freshman.

Fredrick had the 13th-best three-point shooting percentage among all players in Division I basketball last year.

Kentucky must still be on the lookout for one or even two players who are capable of playing point guard but between Fredrick, Grady, Dontaie Allen, and potentially Davion Mintz — who will enter the draft but will not hire an agent — Calipari may have already assembled one of the more dangerous three-point shooting teams in college basketball.