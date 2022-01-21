BREAKING: Alabama's Javon Baker transferring to Kentucky

Cats Illustrated has spent a large portion of the offseason reporting on transfer portal activity by the Kentucky coaching staff.

Along the way we've been careful to avoid speculation, reserving our heightened scrutiny and attention for situations that really seem relevant or even imminent.

With Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf reporting this week that Alabama wide receiver transfer Javon Baker visited Kentucky it seemed like an obvious moment to point out the significance of all this.

Kentucky has several spots remaining for players from the transfer portal should the staff choose to use them. Wide receiver is one of the program's biggest priorities as well, even though Virginia Tech's Tayvion Robinson is already in the program and enrolled.

When you lose Wan'Dale Robinson, Josh Ali, and Isaiah Epps, and you're in a situation where you're counting on young and unproven players to step into rotation spots or take a leap forward, then it makes sense to continue to look at the portal for help.

Baker, who announced his commitment to Kentucky on Instagram Friday afternoon, could be Kentucky's WR2 or at least he'll be in the mix for that spot.

Formerly a Rivals250 and nearly a Rivals100 prospect from the Class of 2020, Baker came out of McEachern in Powder Springs, Ga., committing to the top program in the nation.

In recent years Alabama has had an historic level of receivers and playing time will be immediately available in Lexington for Baker, who was the No. 20 wideout in the 2020 class according to Rivals.com.

In terms of a scouting report, Baker is not as fast as someone like Tayvion Robinson, but he's a big, physical receiver with work ethic, intangibles, and ball skills, so that must have been intriguing to UK's offensive coaching staff.

Baker had seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown for Alabama in 2021. He had two catches for 15 yards as a true freshman last year.

He will be a junior at Kentucky with a redshirt year available to him if he eventually needs it or wants it, which means possibly up to three seasons of eligibility because of the extra year allowed due to COVID.