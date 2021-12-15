BREAKING: 4-star DL Deone Walker commits to Kentucky

Kentucky landed a huge commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech defensive lineman Deone Walker on the first day of the early signing period.

It was a signature recruiting victory for UK assistant coach Eric Wolford, who took the lead when Walker's old area recruiter, Steve Clinkscale, left Lexington for Ann Arbor and a spot on Jim Harbaugh's staff.

Walker is a four-star prospect ranked the No. 11 player in Michigan and the No. 23 defensive tackle in the nation according to Rivals.com.

Listed at 6'7, 356 pounds, many schools have coveted Walker because of his athleticism and movement ability from someone who is roughly the size of UGA's Jordan Davis when he was a high school prospect.

Kentucky's only other defensive line signee is Tomiwa Durojaiye from Delaware.

Walker had been pursued by the likes of Michigan, Georgia, and many others over the course of his recruitment with the Wolverines losing out down the stretch.