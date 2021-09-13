Brandon Gardner expecting a visit from Kentucky
Brandon Gardner already has an impressive offer sheet but he may just be warming up. The 6'7, 195-pound wing from Word of God in Raleigh, NC currently holds invites from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news