CatsIllustrated - Brandin Echols drafted by Jets

Just two years ago Brandin Echols made the decision to transfer to Kentucky from his junior college.

He had other options, but Echols is probably happy with how things have played out this weekend.

On Saturday the senior cornerback from UK was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round with the 200th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Echols is the second Kentucky cornerback taken in this year's draft following the Cowboys' selection of Kelvin Joseph with the 44th overall pick in the second round.

A 5'11, 178-pound native of Southaven, Miss., Echols attended Northwest Mississippi C.C. before transferring to UK before the 2019 season. He started both of his years in Lexington as part of two of the better secondary units in modern history for UK.

Echols started his final 22 games at Kentucky, logging 108 tackles and 11 pass breakups over the last two seasons. He graduated from Kentucky after the fall semester in 2020 with a degree in community and leadership development.

Echols had 54 tackles including a team-high seven against Alabama. His only interception at Kentucky came in the Gator Bowl victory against NC State after the 2020 season.

UK has had a successful run with defensive backs. Not only are Joseph and Echols bound for training camp, but the Cats also sent cornerback Lonnie Johnson and safety Mike Edwards to the league two drafts ago.