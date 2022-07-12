Bradshaw pushes back his commitment date
Kentucky has already picked up two commitments in the 2023 class, courtesy of Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard. A third one was widely expected to join the ranks this week. Aaron Bradshaw had pu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news