Brad White has new 2023 OLB target
Tuesday's camp in Lexington didn't have the sheer number of top tier targets that some other camps have had this summer, but it did produce at least one interesting development.Kentucky extended an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news