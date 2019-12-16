The mantle is getting a lot more crowded for Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. and Max Duffy.

On Monday, The Associated Press named the Wildcats' all-purpose back and punter to its first-team All-American squad.

It marks the second consecutive season that UK has placed two players on the first team. Last year, outside linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen and offensive guard Jervontius "Bunchy" Stallings earned the honor.

Bowden, who shifted from receiver to quarterback midway through the season due to injuries, set a new single-season record for rushing yards by an SEC quarterback (1,235). He also set a new league record for a quarterback with 284 yards rushing in the regular-season finale against Louisville.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native finished with more than 100 yards rushing in six of his seven starts at quarterback. He averaged 8.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Bowden currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yards (153.0). He ranks fifth on UK's all-time all-purpose yardage list at 4,407, trailing only Derek Abney, Rafael Little, Derrick Locke, and Randall Cobb.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, led the nation in punting average at 48.6 yards per kick. He helped the Cats lead the nation in net punting (45.13) as well. Only nine of his 47 punts (19 percent) have been returned this season, and 24 of them were pinned inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

He was presented the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter last week at the ESPN College Football Awards show.