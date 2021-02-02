Bourbon County ATH discusses UK preferred walk-on opportunity
While much of the focus is on Trevin Wallace's upcoming signing and the Cats' 2022 recruiting efforts, this week Bourbon County's Parker Estes also announced that he had received a preferred walk-o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news