Friday proved to be a bounceback day for the No. 18/21 Kentucky Wildcats (4-4) softball team as it avenged a run-rule loss against Oklahoma with two of its Friday on day two of the Clearwater/St. Pete Elite Invitational.

Coach Rachel Lawson’s squad pounded Hofstra (0-1) and Utah (4-2) by a combined score of 21-2. The pair of victories earned increased the UK skipper’s win total to 400 games during her tenure in Lexington

The Cats have two more games tomorrow against No. 11 Texas and No. 19 Oregon.

Kentucky 8, Hofstra 0

Kentucky quickly pounced on the Pride in the bottom of the 1st inning. With freshman Kayla Kowalik aboard and two outs gone, senior Abbey Cheek doubled her home. Junior Alex Martens swatted her second home run of the season to extend the Wildcats lead to 3-0.

Sophomore Mallory Peyton hit her sequel run blast in the bottom of the 4th inning, a two-run shot. Kowalik slapped a two-RBI triple two batters later and the Cats left the fourth frame leading 7-0.

Freshman Tatum Spangler completed Kentucky's scoring in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI single, the first of her UK career.

The Wildcats pounded out eight hits as a team, and three of those went to Kowalik. This was her second 3-for-3 game of the season, a feat she first accomplished last weekend against Sam Houston State.

Junior pitcher Larissa Spellman earned her first win of the season by going five shutout innings in the circle.

Kentucky 13, Utah 2

The Wildcats put the Utes away in quick order during a six-hit, 10-run rally in the bottom of the second inning.

Sophomore Lauren Johnson and Peyton started the inning with back-to-back singles. They scored on a throwing error during junior Autumn Humes turn at bat. Senior Bailey Vick platted Humes with an RBI single. After Kayla Kowalik doubled and Katie Reed walked, senior Jenny Schaper doubled, clearing the bases in the process.

Later in the frame, the bases juiced again, Mallory Peyton strode to the plate and belted a grand slam, her third home run of the season, to cap UK's avalanche.

Kentucky added two runs in the bottom of the next inning. Cheek, a senior, slugged a one-out, one RBI double. Junior Alex Martens followed up with a SAC fly.

The Cats final run of the game came from another SAC fly by freshman Maclai Branson.

Humes (1-2) threw five full innings in the circle. She allowed two runs on nine hits.

The Cats collected ten hits as a team, three of those game from Peyton, who finished the day perfect at the plate, a season-best.