Kentucky officially introduced Jay Boulware as its new running backs coach and special teams coordinator on Monday.

Boulware (pronounced BOWL-wear) joins Mark Stoops' staff after spending the 2021 season with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texas native has also been part of serveral major college programs, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Auburn.

“I'm thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Stoops said in a statement released by UK. “I've known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I've always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That's what I was looking for in this position, and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”

Boulware, 50, replaces John Settle, who was relieved of his duties at the end of a 2022 regular season which saw the Wildcats struggle on offense and special teams.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Boulware said. “I've known and worked with the Stoops family for many years, and I've followed Mark's career for a long time. I'm honored to be on his coaching staff as I have the utmost respect for him and the work he's done at Kentucky. I'm looking forward to helping him continue the success he's built here in the Bluegrass.”

In 2020, Boulware was associate head coach for special teams and tight ends coach at Texas, helping the No. 19 Longhorns finish 7-3 with an Alamo Bowl victory. In more than 25 years of coaching experience, Boulware has been a part of 16 teams that advanced to bowl games.

From 2013-16, Boulware worked under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. He coached running backs, tight ends, and special teams during his time with the Sooners. During that time, his special teams units produced 10 touchdowns, a safety, and three returned PATs.

During his time at Auburn, Boulware's special teams unit ranked second in the nation in 2012, allowing just four punt return yards on 70 punts. The Tigers also ranked third in the country in kickoff coverage that year, allowing just 16.6 yards per return.

In 2011, Auburn led the SEC in kickoff return yards (1,264), kick return touchdowns (two), kickoff coverage (546 yards) and fewest punts returned (10).

Kicker Wes Byrum set an Auburn single-season record with 123 points in 2010, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. In 2009, Byrum set a single-season school records for field goal percentage (93.8; 15-of-16) and PAT conversions and attempts (54).

Additionally at Auburn, Boulware recruited the SEC’s all-time leading scorer Daniel Carlson. The All-American placekicker set 14 Auburn kicking records and was a Lou Groza finalist three times. He earned the SEC Special Team Player of the Year award two straight seasons and went on to be drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018. He currently kicks for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Boulware graduated from Texas in 1996 with a degree in economics. He and his wife, Chantay, have one daughter, Jordin.



