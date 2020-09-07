CatsIllustrated - Bouknight recruiting Raleigh wide receiver

Raleigh (N.C.) Enloe wide receiver Isaiah Jacobs is a player of interest for new Kentucky receivers coach Jovon Bouknight.

Bouknight is doing a large part of his recruiting in the state of North Carolina and Jacobs, a 6'4, 177-pound pass-catcher from the state's capital, is one of the players who heard from the Wildcats when the contact period opened up.

Jacobs told Cats Illustrated that he has heard from Kentucky, Ohio, Marshall, North Carolina, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, Furman and Old Dominion.

"I went to UNC for a team 7-on-7 (before COVID-19)," Jacobs told Cats Illustrated. "My first interest was ECU since freshman year. Kentucky sent a note to me freshman year."

As for Kentucky, things are just getting started but Jacobs knows the Wildcats plan on recruiting him. He said it's too early to say much about the school yet.

"Coach Jovon Bouknight reached out to me. He informed me that he was the area's recruiting coach for Kentucky and he was checking on my well-being," Jacobs said.

Jacobs had 30 receptions for 809 yards and four touchdowns last season. That was good enough to finish fourth in the state in receiving yards per game.