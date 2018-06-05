After leading the SEC with 18 home runs during the regular season, Kentucky's Kole Cottam was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox.

Cottam was the 130th pick overall. He was the third UK player selected after pitcher Sean Hjelle (2nd Round, 45th pick, San Francisco Giants) and Tristan Pompey (3rd Round, 89th pick, Miami Marlins).

The junior catcher/first baseman developed as one of the nation's top power hitters this season, homering in 12 of the Wildcats' 14 weekend series. He finished with 19 home runs, the ninth-highest figuure in program history, to go along with a .352 batting average, a 1.105 OPS, and 51 RBI.

Cottam ranked in the top five of five SEC categories, including home runs, doubles, RBI, total bases and slugging.

For his career, Cottam hit .326 in 151 games (129 start) with 99 runs, 162 hits, 30 doubles, one triple, 27 home runs and 11 RBI. He ranks 26th on the school’s career hit list and owns a hefty .952 career OPS.

KOLE COTTAM BIO:

• 2018 First-Team All-SEC (1B)

• 2018 Second-Team All-America (Collegiate Baseball)

• 2018 Second-Team All-America (College Sports Madness)

• 2018 CoSida Academic All-District Team

• SEC Academic Honor Roll (2017)

• SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2016)