The single most defining narrative of the John Calipari era at Kentucky has been the Wildcats' steady parade of top recruits and draft picks, with the cycle repeating like clockwork every year.

In recent times there was a growing tendency for some to compare Calipari unfavorably to Duke's coach Mike Krzyzewski, because the latter had seemingly ascended to the highest perch in college basketball's recruiting world.

Over the last few months all Calipari has done is land elite guard Tyrese Maxey, Stanford transfer Reid Travis, in-state star Dontaie Allen and, on Wednesday, fast-rising prospect Kahlil Whitney.

Rivals.com's Eric Bossi told Cats Illustrated shortly after Whitney's commitment that it was just the latest reminder that any doubts about Calipari's prowess at what he does best were always foolish.

"First of all, it proves that John Calipari is a force to be reckoned with," Bossi said. "Kentucky didn't get seriously involved with Whitney until mid July and wrapped this up in less than a month. That's notable, especially for any who may have been worried that Calipari was supposedly losing his touch. It should have never been a concern anyway, but it never hurts to show you still have it."

****** Click here and read the rest of this story on Kahlil Whitney and how he fits with the Wildcats on next year's team, according to Eric Bossi. ******

And for a LIMITED TIME you can get a $99 gift certificate to the Rivals Fan Shop and stock up on Kentucky gear with the purchase of an annual subscription at Cats Illustrated.