Tyler Bosma retired the first 14 batters he faced and tossed six shutout innings Saturday as Kentucky picked up its first win of the 2023 season.

Bosma, a grad senior left-hander, allowed only two hits and issued no walks in the Wildcats' 5-1 win over Elon.

Austin Strickland worked the final three innnings to earn his first career save at UK.

Kentucky's pitching staff has allowed only three runs in the first 17 innings of the season. They've recorded 20 strikeouts and issued only three walks.

Designated hitter Devin Burkes highlighted the Cats' offensive attack with a two-run single that staked his team to an early lead. Shortstop Grant Smith had two hits and drove in a run. Left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt doubled, walked and scored two runs.

Kentucky (1-1) evened its opening series with Elon at a game apiece.

The three-game set concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.