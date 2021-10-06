Bona says all of his questions were answered during his visit
The NCAA dead period banning visits due to COVID was lifted on June 1 by the NCAA. Since then the Kentucky basketball program has hosted its share of huge of top high school seniors to campus. The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news