While it long seemed a given that Lynn Bowden was going to play his last game for Kentucky in 2019, the Wildcats have gotten some good news on a couple of other players recently.

Rising senior offensive tackle Landon Young announced his return to Kentucky for another season late in the week and then on Sunday rising senior nose tackle Quinton Bohanna also announced that he will return to Kentucky.

Of UK's potential early entrees besides Bowden, Young and Bohanna were two of the few players who had been mentioned as names to watch.

A three-star recruit out of Cordova, Tenn., by all accounts Bohanna has exceeded most expectations based on those rankings. He has been a de facto three-year starter for the Wildcats, beating out Naquez Pringle and Matt Elam as a freshman and keeping a stranglehold on the lion's share of the snaps up the middle since then, even with Marquan McCall showing improvement.

The nose in a 3-4 defense is rarely a stat accumulator but Bohanna has been a big reason for Kentucky's improved physicality on the defensive front. He had 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack in 2019.

Kentucky will comfortably go three-deep at nose with Bohanna, McCall and Jerquavion Mahone in 2020, with the last of that trio also garnering significant playing experience over this past season.

But the trio and other linemen will have a new position coach, since Derrick Leblanc recently accepted the same position on Sam Pittman's new staff at Arkansas.