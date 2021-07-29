BJ Boston goes No. 51 in NBA Draft

Kentucky's BJ Boston was selected with the No. 51 pick in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft.

The freshman guard was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, but like many other players in the trade-active league, will wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers after a series of proposed deals with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game as a freshman at UK. The Norcross, Ga., native was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.

He joined fellow freshman Isaiah Jackson, a first-round pick at No. 22 overall, as Wildcats who have heard their names called.

In 12 seasons with Calipari at the helm, Kentucky has churned out three No. 1 selections, 32 first-rounders, 21 lottery picks and 43 total players in the NBA Draft. The 43 draft picks are 15 more than the next closest school (Duke).