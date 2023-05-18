LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Florida sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the sixth inning and scored five runs to break open a tie game with the Wildcats and win the opener of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

The first five batters of the inning reached safely for the No. 4 Gators, including back-to-back doubles by Cade Kurland and Wyatt Langford to spark the decisive frame. BT Riopelle added a third double to drive in two more runs en route to a 10-3 victory.

Florida (41-12, 19-9 SEC) collected 13 hits on the night, including three apiece by table-setters Kurland and Langford, to further solidify its status as one of the nation's elite offensive clubs with the postseason beginning next week.

No. 19 Kentucky (35-16, 15-13 SEC) is seeking to secure a regional host bid for the NCAA Tournament. The Cats currently have the metrics to support the claim but could use at least one victory in the series against the Gators to lock it down. Two wins could possibly put UK in contention for a national seed, giving them the opportunity to play two rounds at their home park.

To accomplish that, Nick Mingione's squad will need to get better pitching than it did in Game 1.

Starter Travis Smith kept the Cats in the game, working into the sixth inning with a 2-2 score. But he allowed the first three runners to reach base and gave way to the UK bullpen. Rider Giles allowed two inherited baserunners to score and two more of his own, while Evan Byers a fifth run to cross the plate.

Grant Smith pulled Kentucky within 7-3 on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, but Florida responded with three more runs in the seventh to blow the game open.

Smith (4-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. The freshman right-hander struck out four.

Florida junior right-hander Hurston Waldrep (7-3) worked six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Ryan Slater worked the final three innings for the Gators, picking up his third save of the season. He scattered three hits and allowed no runs.

The series resumes Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.