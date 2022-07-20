Big Blue Bahamas tip times, broadcast info released

Tip-off times and broadcast plans have been set for Kentucky's highly anticipated exhibition tour in the Bahamas next month.

The Wildcats will play four games in Nassau from Aug. 10-14. The SEC Network will carry all four games live with Tom Hart on play-by-play and Dane Bradshaw on color commentary. The UK Sports Network will also carry the games live with Tom Leach and Jack Givens on the call.

It marks the third time during John Calipari's coaching career at Kentucky that the Cats have made a summer exhibition trip to the Bahamas. The other two trips helped produce extremely successful seasons as the 2014-15 team advanced to the Final Four and the 2018-19 squad reached the Elite Eight.

BIG BLUE BAHAMAS SCHEDULE:

* Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Dominican Republic National Select Team (SEC Network/UK Sports Network)

Members of the Dominican Republic’s national program all under the age of 22

* Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Tec de Monterrey (SEC Network/UK Sports Network)

Mexican collegiate team boosted by U23 national team players as well

* Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Carleton University (SEC Network/UK Sports Network)

Winners of 16 of the last 19 collegiate national championships in Canada; owns wins over Syracuse, Wisconsin and others in its summer tour exhibition history

* Aug. 14 at Noon ET vs. The Bahamas National Team (SEC Network/UK Sports Network)

Team comprised of Bahamian players competing for a berth in the AmeriCup and World Cup



