Cats Illustrated's latest installment of our Beyond Football Q&A series helping you get to know future Wildcats features Izayah Cummings, one of the region's top receivers and yet another in-state commitment for UK.

Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?

Izayah Cummings: Probably can catch me on the Xbox or out at the mall.

CI: What's something about you (a talent, interest, anything) that most fans wouldn't know about you and might be surprised to learn?

Cummings: I’m a very quiet person but once it gets into anything competitive I'm a whole different person.

CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen (and why)?

Cummings: The Blind Side because come on now, who doesn’t like it? And it shows how young men can make it out from a bad environment and still make it big. Worst Movie: Don’t have one yet.

CI: Favorite music artist?

Cummings: Lil Baby or Young Thug.

CI: One or two people who have been the most important to you in your life and why?

Cummings: It’s easily got to be my mom and my dad, they’ve help push me through hard times and improve my game and made so many sacrifices for me.

CI: What are you most proud of achieving in your life?

Cummings: Probably winning the state championship with my team and finishing my junior year with a 3.3 GPA.

CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life, what/where would it be?

Cummings: iHOP (laughing)

CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams or athletes?

Cummings: Steelers, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Julio Jones.