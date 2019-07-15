News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 07:07:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Beyond Football: Get to know UK commitment Izayah Cummings

S5sobi3d7iqqdoqocwda
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated's latest installment of our Beyond Football Q&A series helping you get to know future Wildcats features Izayah Cummings, one of the region's top receivers and yet another in-state commitment for UK.

Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?

Izayah Cummings: Probably can catch me on the Xbox or out at the mall.

CI: What's something about you (a talent, interest, anything) that most fans wouldn't know about you and might be surprised to learn?

Cummings: I’m a very quiet person but once it gets into anything competitive I'm a whole different person.

CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen (and why)?

Cummings: The Blind Side because come on now, who doesn’t like it? And it shows how young men can make it out from a bad environment and still make it big. Worst Movie: Don’t have one yet.

CI: Favorite music artist?

Cummings: Lil Baby or Young Thug.

CI: One or two people who have been the most important to you in your life and why?

Cummings: It’s easily got to be my mom and my dad, they’ve help push me through hard times and improve my game and made so many sacrifices for me.

CI: What are you most proud of achieving in your life?

Cummings: Probably winning the state championship with my team and finishing my junior year with a 3.3 GPA.

CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life, what/where would it be?

Cummings: iHOP (laughing)

CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams or athletes?

Cummings: Steelers, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Julio Jones.

