Cats Illustrated reports extensively on Kentucky's football recruiting efforts but sometimes it's good to step away from the horse race and the process to just get to know the players who will be a part of the program in the future.

We reached out to Kentucky's Class of 2020 commitments to learn a little more about them outside of football.

Here you can learn a little more about Louisville, Ky., receiver commitment Jordan Watkins.

Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?

Jordan Watkins: People are most likely to catch me out and about! I love going to the mall just to hang out. I go to the movies often. Also I love staying active so you might catch me at a park playing basketball.

CI: What's something about you - a talent, interest, anything - that most fans wouldn't know about you and might be surprised to learn?

Watkins: Most people don’t know that I like to cook! Mostly like pastries but it is a hobby of mine.

CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen and why?

Watkins: I would say that I don’t really have a favorite movie but my favorite TV show is The Office. I am a huge Office fan. Anytime I’m watching TV, 95% of the time I’m watching The Office. And I can’t think of what the lowest movie is.

CI: Favorite music artist?

Watkins: My favorite artist right now would probably right now would be between NBA Young Boy or Polo G. I can just relate to a lot of their music.

CI: One or two people who have been the most important to you in your life and why?

Watkins: My mom has been the most important person in my life. She has sacrificed so much to get me to where I’m at today and I also have to thank my step dad for giving up so much as well.

CI: What are you most proud of achieving in your life?

Watkins: I am mostly proud to just get to where I am today. All of the obstacles I have faced in life, it’s all a blessing!

CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life, what/where would it be?

Watkins: I think it would probably be Cinnamon Toast Crunch! I don't know what it is but I can’t get enough of that stuff.

CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams (any sports) or athletes?

Watkins: For the NFL I like the Cowboys, Panthers, and the Browns. And for the NBA I don’t really have a favorite but I follow where Lebron goes. My favorite athletes right now are Lebron and Odell.