Cats Illustrated is taking you beyond the recruiting process and letting Kentucky's football commitments speak for themselves.

Today's "Beyond Football" guest is John Young. The four-star offensive lineman from Louisville answered some of our questions about what his life is like away from the field and what makes him tick.

Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?

John Young: If I’m not playing football, I’m probably with some friends or hanging with my family. I also like to play Xbox.

CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen?

Young: Hard to pick a favorite movie but some of my favorites are Shawshank Redemption, Pulp Fiction, and Talladega Nights. The Worst is Holmes and Watson which was just impossible to watch. I’m usually a big Will Ferrel fan but that movie was just unbearable.

CI: Favorite music artist?

Young: If I’m listening to country it’s Luke Combs. If I’m getting hype for practice or a game it’s either Lil Baby, Gunna, or Nav.

CI: One or two people who have been the most important to you in your life?

Young: My Dad because he’s always been my biggest teacher when it comes to stuff about life and keeps me grounded when it comes to the football side of things. Another person would be my Offensive Line coach Jason Hilliard. He taught me everything I know about playing tackle and has helped me progress every year of high school.

CI: What are you most proud of achieving in your life?

Young: Winning two state championships.

CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life, what/where would it be?

Young: It’s got to be Qdoba because I basically already only eat that.

CI: What's the hardest thing you've ever had to go through or deal with?

Young: My freshman year, I got the chance to start for CAL at tackle and getting acclimated to playing high school football vs playing middle school was really hard. I was only 14 when the season started and had to block some of the best guys in the state in the first few games. Although it helped me get better, it was really tough to go through at the time.

CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams or athletes?

Young: Favorite NFL player is Taylor Lewan from the Titans. As for a team, the Cowboys. I’m hopping on the Lakers bandwagon for NBA.