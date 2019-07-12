Cats Illustrated continues with our task of introducing Kentucky's 2020 football commitments as people, beyond the recruitments fans have been so familiar with.

Jutahn McClain, one of the top all-purpose backs in the country, answers the questions we've been asking to all of the commitments for us today.

Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?

Jutahn McClain: In that case people are still most likely to find me at the football field relaxing with friends and teammates. Not doing anything but having conversations and cracking jokes, just messing around.

CI: What's something about you (a talent, interest, anything) that most fans wouldn't know about you and might be surprised to learn?

McClain: Most people wouldn’t guess that I can hold a hand stand for like 10 minutes I can also do push ups while in a hand stand.

CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen (and why)?

McClain: My favorite movie is hands down Avengers. I’m a big Marvel fan and the whole movie series was great to me. The worst movie I’ve ever seen was Brightburn. That movie had no message, it was just a whole bunch of a kid killing people.

CI: Favorite music artist?

McClain: NBA Youngboy 5. It’s hard to only pick 2 because my family has done so much and sacrificed so much for me to be in this position. So I would have to give that to the fam.

CI: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

McClain: I think I’m most proud of being blessed with free education while playing football free for a great school! Knowing that my mom doesn’t have to pay a penny is a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders.

CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life what would it be?

McClain: If I could only eat at one restaurant it would be Wendy’s!

CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams or athletes?

McClain: I really don’t have a favorite team but I really like Saquon Barkley’s play style. He’s smooth with cuts, quick, strong, fast, it’s hard to find something he’s not good at doing on the field and I like that a lot!