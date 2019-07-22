Beyond Football: Get to know Kentucky commitment Andru Phillips
In Cats Illustrated's "Beyond Football" series, we're putting several questions to future UK football players to get to know them outside of their prospect identities.
Here's what three-star South Carolina cornerback and former Louisville resident Andru Phillips had to say when we touched base with him recently.
Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?
Andru Phillips: If I’m not usually doing football or working I’m hanging out with my friends or spending time with my family.
CI: What's something about you (a talent, interest, anything) that most fans wouldn't know about you and might be surprised to learn?
Phillips: Something that most fans wouldn’t know about me is that more of a quiet guy until people really get to know me but love to have fun.
CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen (and why)?
Phillips: My favorite move would have to be the Fast and Furious movies and my least favorite would be the ones with no plot. They make no sense, just confuses me. So a lot of them.
CI: Favorite music artist?
Phillips: Favorite music artist, probably Moneybag.
CI: One or two people who have been the most important to you in your life and why?
Phillips: People that would be important in my life are my family and my coach, coach Wash. They’ve guided me through my life to put me where I am today.
CI: What are you most proud of achieving in your life?
Phillips: Most proud thing I’ve done I think is proving everyone wrong that said I couldn’t make it.
CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life, what/where would it be?
Phillips: Probably the 4 for 4 at Wendy's. I live for those.
CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams (any sports) or athletes?
Phillips: I follow players in the league and my favorite is Tyrann Mathieu. I try to model my game after him in a way.