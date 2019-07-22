In Cats Illustrated's "Beyond Football" series, we're putting several questions to future UK football players to get to know them outside of their prospect identities.

Here's what three-star South Carolina cornerback and former Louisville resident Andru Phillips had to say when we touched base with him recently.

Cats Illustrated: When you're not working out or playing football, what are people most likely to find you doing?

Andru Phillips: If I’m not usually doing football or working I’m hanging out with my friends or spending time with my family.

CI: What's something about you (a talent, interest, anything) that most fans wouldn't know about you and might be surprised to learn?

Phillips: Something that most fans wouldn’t know about me is that more of a quiet guy until people really get to know me but love to have fun.

CI: Favorite movie and the worst movie you've ever seen (and why)?

Phillips: My favorite move would have to be the Fast and Furious movies and my least favorite would be the ones with no plot. They make no sense, just confuses me. So a lot of them.

CI: Favorite music artist?

Phillips: Favorite music artist, probably Moneybag.

CI: One or two people who have been the most important to you in your life and why?

Phillips: People that would be important in my life are my family and my coach, coach Wash. They’ve guided me through my life to put me where I am today.

CI: What are you most proud of achieving in your life?

Phillips: Most proud thing I’ve done I think is proving everyone wrong that said I couldn’t make it.

CI: If you could only eat one food or at one restaurant for the rest of your life, what/where would it be?

Phillips: Probably the 4 for 4 at Wendy's. I live for those.

CI: What are your favorite professional sports teams (any sports) or athletes?

Phillips: I follow players in the league and my favorite is Tyrann Mathieu. I try to model my game after him in a way.