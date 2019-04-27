Running back Benny Snell needed only three years to rewrite the record book in Lexington, as Kentucky's all-time leading rusher.

He's now ready for the next step in his football career.

The early entrant into the NFL Draft was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 122nd pick in the fourth round on Saturday. .

Snell measured 5-foot-10 and 224 pounds at the NFL Draft Combine.

During his time in Lexington, Snell started his final 26 games for the Wildcats. He finished his Kentucky career with 3,873 total rushing yards over three seasons. That broke Sonny Collins' previous record of 3,835 yards, which had stood since 1975.

Snell had 48 rushing touchdowns and 19 100-yard games for Kentucky from the 2016-2018 seasons.

As a junior in 2018 he was a team captain, a first team All-SEC choice and a second team All-American.