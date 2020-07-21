Belmont transfer on John Calipari's radar
On Tuesday afternoon Belmont guard Adam Kunkel announced that he had entered his name into the transfer portal.The Hebron, Ky., native averaged 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news