Behind Enemy Lines

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 15

The UK offense talks about prep for Gators.

 • Jeff Drummond
Pope Notes from SEC Basketball Media Day

Cats' new boss eager to jump into season.

 • Jeff Drummond
Scouting Dyllon Williams

Dyllon Williams is Kentucky's latest football pickup and it's one we saw coming even before his decommitment from

 • Justin Rowland
Dyllon Williams commits to Kentucky

Just a few days ago safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri. Cats Illustrated reported on the news because

 • Justin Rowland

Pope Notes from SEC Basketball Media Day

Cats' new boss eager to jump into season.

 • Jeff Drummond
