Advertisement
in other news
Cats take care of business in 41-6 win over Ohio
Defense dominates, pass game improves in romp over Bobcats.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
The CI staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 41-6 win over Ohio.
• Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky cruises against Ohio
Kentucky cruised 41-6 against Ohio, evening its record at 2-2.
• Justin Rowland
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Ohio
A glance at some of the stats behind the matchup of Wildcats and Bobcats.
• Jeff Drummond
in other news
Cats take care of business in 41-6 win over Ohio
Defense dominates, pass game improves in romp over Bobcats.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
The CI staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 41-6 win over Ohio.
• Jeff Drummond
Behind Enemy Lines
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement