Behind Enemy Lines
Kentucky takes to the road for Starkville, Miss., later this week with a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the horizon.There's still a lot at stake with Kentucky still in the mix for t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news