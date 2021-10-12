Behind Enemy Lines
No. 11 Kentucky takes on No. 1 Georgia this weekend and Cats Illustrated is previewing the game with analysis from many angles.Here's Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com answering CI questions about th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news