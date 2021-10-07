Behind Enemy Lines
Every week Cats Illustrated takes readers Behind Enemy Lines with the help of a sportswriter who covers Kentucky's next opponent.Today we put five questions to LSU beat writer Jerit Roser of TigerD...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news