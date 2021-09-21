Behind Enemy Lines
For the past several years GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark has become a part of Cats Illustrated's effort to preview the annual UK-South Carolina contest.Clark has covered Gamecock football and r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news