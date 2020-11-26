Behind Enemy Lines
With Kentucky set to travel to Gainesville for a game against the Gators this weekend Cats Illustrated reached out to Zach Abolverdi, who covers UF sports for Gators Territory here on Rivals.com.He...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news