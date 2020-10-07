CatsIllustrated - Behind Enemy Lines

Before each UK football game Cats Illustrated reaches out to a beat writer, an expert, or an insider on the opposition, so this week we spoke with Russell Johnson of BulldogBlitz.com, right here on the Rivals.com network.

Here are his answers to our questions about Mike Leach's first team in Starkville.

Cats Illustrated: How would you assess the play of quarterback KJ Costello through two games?

Russell Johnson: Assessing the play of Costello, collectively, is a real challenge right now for fans, media, and likely even the coaches. After starting out so hot against LSU, expectations skyrocketed both for Costello and for the Air Raid offense in general. He got off to a historic start, throwing for over 600 yards, and was the talk of town. Many expected him to be able to handle the heightened expectations, media attention, and the hype that surrounded it.

Against Arkansas, Costello was careless with the ball at times, late on reads, and looked confused at times dealing with the gameplan that Arkansas had thrown at him.

The saying that "things are never as good, or as bad as they seem" likely fits here, so it is fair to expect his performance this weekend to be somewhere in the middle between the two.

CI: Other than Kylin Hill who are some of the skill position players for the Bulldogs that Kentucky fan should be aware of?

Johnson: That's another factor from the game last week that was a challenge, when Hill went out with the injury early on and did not return with his pads on. Behind him are two freshmen, Jo'Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson. If Hill remains banged up, the duo will face a heavy workload similar to last week.

That trio (Hill, Johnson, Marks) have combined already for 28 receptions, and are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the team in receptions currently. Alabama grad transfer Tyrell Shavers is someone that is yet to have that "breakout" game two games in, but is fully capable if given the chance.

The No. 1 option, at least statistically, is Osirus Mitchell. Mitchell will travel to Lexington with 12 catches, nearly 250 yards, and 2 TD. Another name is one that will be familiar to UK fans that followed the recruitment of Brandin Echols at Northwest Mississippi CC. His former teammate and friend, JaVonta Payton has found a home in Starkville, and has lined up all over the field two games in.

With defenders keying on the bigger names such as Mitchell and Hill, Payton and Shavers will have the chance to make plays.

CI: What have been the strengths and weaknesses of the Mississippi State Defense through two games?

Johnson: The strength of this team, at least two games in defensively, has been stopping the run. They were able to limit the three-headed attack at LSU and Arkansas had worse luck last week than the Tigers did the week prior. The two teams combined for under 150 total yards rushing, which leads to the Bulldogs' defense having one of the best run defenses not only in the SEC but in the country, statistically speaking.

Another strength so far has been the ability to rush the passer. The 3-3-5 defense is one that has to get creative at times to generate pressure, but the front three for MSU has been able to get pressure without being overly aggressive with their blitzing.

In terms of weaknesses, the lack of leadership and youth at the cornerback position has the potential to play a big factor throughout the rest of this season. The secondary has given up some big plays so far, and the health of Martin Emerson Jr. moving forward will be a significant indicator of how good, or bad this defense turns out to be.

CI: What were some of the differences in how LSU defended the Bulldogs compared to Arkansas?

Johnson: LSU went into the game to open the season with what seemed like a very stubborn mindset. They were going to play man-to-man defense from start to finish, and put pressure on the MSU wide receivers to make plays. Once they found out Derek Stingley was going to miss the game and more pressure was put on the rest of the secondary, I am sure Pelini would have preferred to switch it up a bit.

Arkansas DC Barry Odom made it clear from the start of the game last weekend that he was not worried about the Bulldogs' ground game, and it showed with their gameplan. The Razorbacks attacked the Air Raid with eight back in coverage on nearly every play, and instead of lining them up in man coverage where they could get exposed for a lack of talent, they stayed in zone coverage.

Costello was confused time and time again by the coverage, turning the ball over several times and making some mistakes he hadn't made since his days at Stanford.

CI: Do you have any thoughts on how the game might play out?

Johnson: In regards to the game this Saturday, this is close to a must-win for the Bulldogs as the schedule starts to really pick up the next few weeks.

The ability of the Kentucky defense to limit Costello, Hill, and the rest of the MSU defense or failure to do so will go a long way in determining the result of the game.

Will they line up and rush three (or four) with the rest playing in coverage like Arkansas did? Nothing against the Razorbacks, but Kentucky's defense is much more talented.

On the flip side, there are questions about how Mississippi State will defend the Kentucky offense as well. Do they have the weapons needed to threaten the Bulldogs secondary?

Mississippi State will come into this game with a sense of urgency, and so will Kentucky following their loss last week to Ole Miss.

If Costello is able to limit his mistakes, and not put the defense in a bad spot, the Bulldogs will be able to get out of Lexington with a win.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 34

KENTUCKY 28