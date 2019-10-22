Behind Enemy Lines
Both Kentucky and Missouri are coming off a loss going into this weekend's head-to-head matchup in Lexington.To help Kentucky fans get ready for the SEC East rivalry, Cats Illustrated reached out t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news